204 Pickets Row

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool table fireplace

FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room + fireplace, and formal dining , all with durable hardwood style floors! Gigantic terrace level features recreation, billiard, exercise and media rooms! Private wooded rear yard on quiet cul-de-sac street within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, award winning schools, Aquatic Center and Field House! CONNECTED TO 100 MILES OF CART PATHS, AWARD WINNING SCHOOL DISTRICT + QUICK ACCESS TO I-85 AND AIRPORT!