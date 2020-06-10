All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:16 AM

204 Pickets Row

204 Picketts Row · (770) 652-7376
Location

204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3652 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
garage
media room
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room + fireplace, and formal dining , all with durable hardwood style floors! Gigantic terrace level features recreation, billiard, exercise and media rooms! Private wooded rear yard on quiet cul-de-sac street within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, award winning schools, Aquatic Center and Field House! CONNECTED TO 100 MILES OF CART PATHS, AWARD WINNING SCHOOL DISTRICT + QUICK ACCESS TO I-85 AND AIRPORT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Pickets Row have any available units?
204 Pickets Row has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Pickets Row have?
Some of 204 Pickets Row's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Pickets Row currently offering any rent specials?
204 Pickets Row isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Pickets Row pet-friendly?
No, 204 Pickets Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 204 Pickets Row offer parking?
Yes, 204 Pickets Row does offer parking.
Does 204 Pickets Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Pickets Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Pickets Row have a pool?
No, 204 Pickets Row does not have a pool.
Does 204 Pickets Row have accessible units?
No, 204 Pickets Row does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Pickets Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Pickets Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Pickets Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Pickets Row does not have units with air conditioning.
