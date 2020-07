Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 RANCH w/study *Fully fenced *Corner lot *New LVP flooring throughout *Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances plus new cabinetry and granite *Split floor plan *Master suite with private bath *Attached garage with additional off-street parking *Top rated PTC schools *Easy access to golf cart paths *Washer and dryer included *Weekly trash pick up, lawn maintenance and pest control included *Owner managed *$100, non-refundable application fee per each tenant 18 years of age or older