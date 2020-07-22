All apartments in Peachtree City
160 Braelinn Courts
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:35 AM

160 Braelinn Courts

160 Braelin Court · No Longer Available
Location

160 Braelin Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
*****MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1/2 off 1st month's rent with an 18 month lease*****

This home located in the Master-planned Community of Peachtree City, great amenities which includes city Parks, Playgrounds, Pools, Sidewalks, Street Lights, Tennis Courts, Basketball court, lakes, Country Club, Golf Course, Interconnecting Golf Cart path to go anywhere in the city!

This beautiful 3 bedroom home has an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring. There are also spacious bedrooms, a master bath with garden tub, there are two separate screened-in porches, one off the master and the second is off the great room.

This is a wonderful home and a MUST SEE!!!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government-issued Photo ID MUST be submitted with the application.
ALL occupants 18+ MUST APPLY.
Proof of income in the state of Georgia from within the last 30 days.
NET income should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. (Must or should / net or gross).
Positive Rental History.
No current evictions or unpaid rental collections.
$65 non-refundable application fee per applicant.

Applications are approved based on a scoring system. The following will LOWER your score but may not cause a denial:
Rental History is less than 2 years or from a friend or family member.
History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory filings or Bankruptcy.
Newly employed (Less than 1 year).
Low or No credit.

PLEASE NOTE: Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. The first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

