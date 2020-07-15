131 Chestnut Field

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available now! Very nice 3 BR home in excellent neighborhood. Well maintained -Over 1700 sq ft! Family room with brick fireplace plus living & dining room as well. Eat in kitchen with stove, DW & newer granite counters. 3 good sized BRs upstairs including master which has walk in closet, separate shower & garden tub. Big partially shaded backyard with deck & bench seating. A great yard for playing. Close by shopping, excellent schools, (Oak Grove Elem, Rising Star Middle & Starrs Mill High) parks & accessible by golf cart paths. Can walk to Oak Grove Elementary School too. Agents please call office for LB code & any info. Thanks!