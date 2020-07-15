All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:38 AM

131 Chestnut Field

131 Chestnut Field · (770) 486-5242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Chestnut Field, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! Very nice 3 BR home in excellent neighborhood. Well maintained -Over 1700 sq ft! Family room with brick fireplace plus living & dining room as well. Eat in kitchen with stove, DW & newer granite counters. 3 good sized BRs upstairs including master which has walk in closet, separate shower & garden tub. Big partially shaded backyard with deck & bench seating. A great yard for playing. Close by shopping, excellent schools, (Oak Grove Elem, Rising Star Middle & Starrs Mill High) parks & accessible by golf cart paths. Can walk to Oak Grove Elementary School too. Agents please call office for LB code & any info. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Chestnut Field have any available units?
131 Chestnut Field has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 Chestnut Field have?
Some of 131 Chestnut Field's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Chestnut Field currently offering any rent specials?
131 Chestnut Field is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Chestnut Field pet-friendly?
No, 131 Chestnut Field is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 131 Chestnut Field offer parking?
Yes, 131 Chestnut Field offers parking.
Does 131 Chestnut Field have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Chestnut Field does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Chestnut Field have a pool?
No, 131 Chestnut Field does not have a pool.
Does 131 Chestnut Field have accessible units?
No, 131 Chestnut Field does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Chestnut Field have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Chestnut Field has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Chestnut Field have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Chestnut Field does not have units with air conditioning.
