Peachtree City, GA
126 Century Park Place
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

126 Century Park Place

126 Century Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

126 Century Park Place, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
5 Bedroom 4 Bath Executive Home in The Manor Neighborhood Peachtree City - Beautiful, all brick, two story, executive home on basement in The Manor! Home has five bedrooms and a large bonus room that would make a perfect teen suite or office.
The main floor has hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen and open floor plan to the family room. Gorgeous bay windows frame the living and dining rooms. The dining room also has trey ceilings and column accents.
The expansive owner's suite is accompanied by a spa like, bath with separate shower and jet tub.

(RLNE4039518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Century Park Place have any available units?
126 Century Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 126 Century Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
126 Century Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Century Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Century Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 126 Century Park Place offer parking?
No, 126 Century Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 126 Century Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Century Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Century Park Place have a pool?
No, 126 Century Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 126 Century Park Place have accessible units?
No, 126 Century Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Century Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Century Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Century Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Century Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.

