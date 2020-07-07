126 Century Park Place

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed hot tub

5 Bedroom 4 Bath Executive Home in The Manor Neighborhood Peachtree City - Beautiful, all brick, two story, executive home on basement in The Manor! Home has five bedrooms and a large bonus room that would make a perfect teen suite or office.

The main floor has hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen and open floor plan to the family room. Gorgeous bay windows frame the living and dining rooms. The dining room also has trey ceilings and column accents.

The expansive owner's suite is accompanied by a spa like, bath with separate shower and jet tub.



(RLNE4039518)