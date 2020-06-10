All apartments in Peachtree City
Location

114 Heritage Way, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This immaculate, 2500 sqft, four bedroom two and a half bath home is located in the heart of Peachtree City in The Retreat Subdivision, just a quick walk from Oak Grove Elementary School and Braelinn Recreation Center. The home features stained wood crown molding and hardwood flooring along with all the amenities.

All four sizable bedrooms are upstairs along with the laundry room and two full bathrooms. The spacious master suite fits a king size bed with ease and has ample room to spare. The master bathroom has a large garden tub, tile flooring, dual sinks, a separate shower, a toilet room, and two large walk-in closets. In addition, each of the three remaining over-sized bedrooms have very generous closet space.

The main level features hardwood flooring throughout along with crown molding and stained wood trim. The family room is just off the entry and can easily serve as a gathering space or as an office. The living room includes a gas log fireplace, built-in shelving, and direct access to the covered, screened-in porch. The kitchen has granite countertops, deep stainless steel sinks, a dishwasher, an electric stove, a microwave and a refrigerator. From the opposite side of the kitchen, the countertop serves as a barstool surface and the comfortable eat-in nook features bay windows and access to the patio.

Enjoy the outdoors in the private backyard from the comfortable screened-in porch or while grilling out on the spacious patio deck. Finally, there's plenty of room to spare in the extended two-car garage while working on a project. Welcome Home!

Schools include Oak Grove Elementary School, Rising Starr Middle School and Starr's Mill High School.

Rent is $1950/month discounted and it's $3900 to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Heritage Way have any available units?
114 Heritage Way has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 Heritage Way have?
Some of 114 Heritage Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Heritage Way currently offering any rent specials?
114 Heritage Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Heritage Way pet-friendly?
No, 114 Heritage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 114 Heritage Way offer parking?
Yes, 114 Heritage Way does offer parking.
Does 114 Heritage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Heritage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Heritage Way have a pool?
No, 114 Heritage Way does not have a pool.
Does 114 Heritage Way have accessible units?
No, 114 Heritage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Heritage Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Heritage Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Heritage Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 Heritage Way has units with air conditioning.
