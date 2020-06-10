114 Heritage Way

Amenities

This immaculate, 2500 sqft, four bedroom two and a half bath home is located in the heart of Peachtree City in The Retreat Subdivision, just a quick walk from Oak Grove Elementary School and Braelinn Recreation Center. The home features stained wood crown molding and hardwood flooring along with all the amenities.



All four sizable bedrooms are upstairs along with the laundry room and two full bathrooms. The spacious master suite fits a king size bed with ease and has ample room to spare. The master bathroom has a large garden tub, tile flooring, dual sinks, a separate shower, a toilet room, and two large walk-in closets. In addition, each of the three remaining over-sized bedrooms have very generous closet space.



The main level features hardwood flooring throughout along with crown molding and stained wood trim. The family room is just off the entry and can easily serve as a gathering space or as an office. The living room includes a gas log fireplace, built-in shelving, and direct access to the covered, screened-in porch. The kitchen has granite countertops, deep stainless steel sinks, a dishwasher, an electric stove, a microwave and a refrigerator. From the opposite side of the kitchen, the countertop serves as a barstool surface and the comfortable eat-in nook features bay windows and access to the patio.



Enjoy the outdoors in the private backyard from the comfortable screened-in porch or while grilling out on the spacious patio deck. Finally, there's plenty of room to spare in the extended two-car garage while working on a project. Welcome Home!



Schools include Oak Grove Elementary School, Rising Starr Middle School and Starr's Mill High School.



Rent is $1950/month discounted and it's $3900 to move in.