Peachtree City, GA
105 Linden Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Linden Ln

105 Linden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

105 Linden Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home located in one of Georgia’s best school districts is now available for rent. The home has just been completely updated throughout with everything now being new in the home. The home has a new hard vinyl floors throughout the home except for the bedrooms. The bedrooms have new carpet installed. The kitchen is well laid out with a new stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. The kitchen includes a gourmet gas stove/oven and granite counter tops. The home is located in beautiful Peachtree City which has over 100 miles of golf cart paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Linden Ln have any available units?
105 Linden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 105 Linden Ln have?
Some of 105 Linden Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Linden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
105 Linden Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Linden Ln pet-friendly?
No, 105 Linden Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 105 Linden Ln offer parking?
Yes, 105 Linden Ln does offer parking.
Does 105 Linden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Linden Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Linden Ln have a pool?
No, 105 Linden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 105 Linden Ln have accessible units?
No, 105 Linden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Linden Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Linden Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Linden Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Linden Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
