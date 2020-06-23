105 Linden Ln

Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home located in one of Georgia’s best school districts is now available for rent. The home has just been completely updated throughout with everything now being new in the home. The home has a new hard vinyl floors throughout the home except for the bedrooms. The bedrooms have new carpet installed. The kitchen is well laid out with a new stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. The kitchen includes a gourmet gas stove/oven and granite counter tops. The home is located in beautiful Peachtree City which has over 100 miles of golf cart paths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
