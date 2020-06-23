105 Linden Ln

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home located in one of Georgia’s best school districts is now available for rent. The home has just been completely updated throughout with everything now being new in the home. The home has a new hard vinyl floors throughout the home except for the bedrooms. The bedrooms have new carpet installed. The kitchen is well laid out with a new stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. The kitchen includes a gourmet gas stove/oven and granite counter tops. The home is located in beautiful Peachtree City which has over 100 miles of golf cart paths.