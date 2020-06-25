All apartments in Peachtree City
Peachtree City, GA
105 Brookwood Path
Location

105 Brookwood Path, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch on a cul de sac rental. Adorable home that includes all appliances! Large granite island in kitchen along with granite counter tops! Open family room floor plan with large brick fireplace that makes for a cozy setting. Tall ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms are renovated with NEW tubs! Renovations also include new windows in bedrooms and new exterior doors. Small pets allowed. No smokers. This rental won't last! Don't miss out on a great rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Brookwood Path have any available units?
105 Brookwood Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 105 Brookwood Path have?
Some of 105 Brookwood Path's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Brookwood Path currently offering any rent specials?
105 Brookwood Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Brookwood Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Brookwood Path is pet friendly.
Does 105 Brookwood Path offer parking?
Yes, 105 Brookwood Path offers parking.
Does 105 Brookwood Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Brookwood Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Brookwood Path have a pool?
No, 105 Brookwood Path does not have a pool.
Does 105 Brookwood Path have accessible units?
No, 105 Brookwood Path does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Brookwood Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Brookwood Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Brookwood Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Brookwood Path does not have units with air conditioning.
