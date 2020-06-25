105 Brookwood Path

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch on a cul de sac rental. Adorable home that includes all appliances! Large granite island in kitchen along with granite counter tops! Open family room floor plan with large brick fireplace that makes for a cozy setting. Tall ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms are renovated with NEW tubs! Renovations also include new windows in bedrooms and new exterior doors. Small pets allowed. No smokers. This rental won't last! Don't miss out on a great rental opportunity!