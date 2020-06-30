103 Timber Walk

Amenities

** Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Home

McIntosh High, Booth Middle & Huddleston Elementary



FEATURES:



* 4 Bedroom / 3 baths

* Hard wood Floors through out home

* Large great room boasts a wood fireplace

* Separate living room

* Formal dinning room

* Large breakfast area

* Kitchen includes: stove, refrigerator & dishwasher

* Large master bedroom with ceiling fan

* Master walk-in closet & second closet in the bedroom

* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house

* Screened in back porch

* Large fenced in back yard with patio

* 2 car garage



** BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



** NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!



** Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



** Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter



** $49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com



