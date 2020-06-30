All apartments in Peachtree City
103 Timber Walk

103 Timber Walk · No Longer Available
Location

103 Timber Walk, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
** Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Home
McIntosh High, Booth Middle & Huddleston Elementary

FEATURES:

* 4 Bedroom / 3 baths
* Hard wood Floors through out home
* Large great room boasts a wood fireplace
* Separate living room
* Formal dinning room
* Large breakfast area
* Kitchen includes: stove, refrigerator & dishwasher
* Large master bedroom with ceiling fan
* Master walk-in closet & second closet in the bedroom
* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house
* Screened in back porch
* Large fenced in back yard with patio
* 2 car garage

** BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

** NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

** Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

** Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter

** $49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Walk-in closets
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Timber Walk have any available units?
103 Timber Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 103 Timber Walk have?
Some of 103 Timber Walk's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Timber Walk currently offering any rent specials?
103 Timber Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Timber Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Timber Walk is pet friendly.
Does 103 Timber Walk offer parking?
Yes, 103 Timber Walk offers parking.
Does 103 Timber Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Timber Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Timber Walk have a pool?
No, 103 Timber Walk does not have a pool.
Does 103 Timber Walk have accessible units?
No, 103 Timber Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Timber Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Timber Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Timber Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Timber Walk has units with air conditioning.

