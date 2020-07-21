All apartments in Paulding County
Paulding County, GA
51 Pine Way
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

51 Pine Way

51 Pine Way · No Longer Available
Location

51 Pine Way, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home- Timberlands Subdivision (Swim/Tennis)- Dallas GA - 5 bedroom/ 4 bathroom home in Timberlands Subdivision. Hardwoods throughout main level. Gorgeous kitchen with many upgrades which include upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops/island. New Stainless Steel Appliances. Beautiful stacked stone fireplace in great room. Home has plantation shutters. New carpets throughout. Basement is finished with a bedroom/bathroom adding additional space to the square feet of this home. Huge deck, outdoor sitting area with built in hot tub. HOA-Swim/Tennis Community.

Schools: Elem-Russom, Middle: East Paulding, High: North Paulding

Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Managements Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)
Credit check and background check will be performed, collection accounts may disqualify
Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent
Move In Fee $150
Small Dogs Accepted: Gentle breeds, well trained and over 1 year old- Non Refundable Pet Fee $350

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5533271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Pine Way have any available units?
51 Pine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 51 Pine Way have?
Some of 51 Pine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Pine Way currently offering any rent specials?
51 Pine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Pine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Pine Way is pet friendly.
Does 51 Pine Way offer parking?
No, 51 Pine Way does not offer parking.
Does 51 Pine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Pine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Pine Way have a pool?
Yes, 51 Pine Way has a pool.
Does 51 Pine Way have accessible units?
No, 51 Pine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Pine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Pine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Pine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Pine Way does not have units with air conditioning.
