51 Pine Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home- Timberlands Subdivision (Swim/Tennis)- Dallas GA - 5 bedroom/ 4 bathroom home in Timberlands Subdivision. Hardwoods throughout main level. Gorgeous kitchen with many upgrades which include upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops/island. New Stainless Steel Appliances. Beautiful stacked stone fireplace in great room. Home has plantation shutters. New carpets throughout. Basement is finished with a bedroom/bathroom adding additional space to the square feet of this home. Huge deck, outdoor sitting area with built in hot tub. HOA-Swim/Tennis Community.



Schools: Elem-Russom, Middle: East Paulding, High: North Paulding



Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Managements Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)

Credit check and background check will be performed, collection accounts may disqualify

Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

Move In Fee $150

Small Dogs Accepted: Gentle breeds, well trained and over 1 year old- Non Refundable Pet Fee $350



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5533271)