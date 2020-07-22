All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

303 Fairview Dr

303 Fairview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

303 Fairview Drive, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3Br/2Ba Home in pristine condition. Enter the great room with neutral decor, Bamboo flooring, cozy stack stone fireplace, and built in shelving. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Home sits on a huge private lot with a tranquil rocking chair front porch for relaxing and overlooking your beautiful front yard. Oversized 2 car garage with extra space for a workshop and storage area. Plenty of extra parking with this long driveway. Unfinished bonus room in basement. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Fairview Dr have any available units?
303 Fairview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 303 Fairview Dr have?
Some of 303 Fairview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Fairview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
303 Fairview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Fairview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Fairview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 303 Fairview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 303 Fairview Dr offers parking.
Does 303 Fairview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Fairview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Fairview Dr have a pool?
No, 303 Fairview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 303 Fairview Dr have accessible units?
No, 303 Fairview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Fairview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Fairview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Fairview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Fairview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
