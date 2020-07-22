303 Fairview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3Br/2Ba Home in pristine condition. Enter the great room with neutral decor, Bamboo flooring, cozy stack stone fireplace, and built in shelving. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Home sits on a huge private lot with a tranquil rocking chair front porch for relaxing and overlooking your beautiful front yard. Oversized 2 car garage with extra space for a workshop and storage area. Plenty of extra parking with this long driveway. Unfinished bonus room in basement. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet –See Agent For Details