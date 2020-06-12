/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM
67 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakwood, GA
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
Results within 1 mile of Oakwood
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3426 Hope Road
3426 Hope Road, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1692 sqft
Ready to move in! excellent condition,new fresh paint,beautiful ranch house in the amenity community.Stone front w. bay window,sits leveled w. a private backyard where you love to view from the sunroom wall windows.
Results within 5 miles of Oakwood
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
33 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
36 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Paces Landing
100 Paces Ct, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1267 sqft
Welcome to Paces Landing Apartments, we have spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy our sparkling pool or or state-of-the-art fitness center after a hard days work. We are minutes from I-85 and GA 400.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5524 Elderberry Lane
5524 Elderberry Lane, Hall County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5545 Amber Cove Way
5545 Amber Cove Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1890 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7473 Regatta Way
7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4614 Pond House Road
4614 Pond House Rd, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Renovated ranch home w/split bedroom plan. Great room w/cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors & fireplace. Lare sunroom & deck overlooking large backyard & pond. Nice kitchen w/tile floors, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & new SS appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5233 Bowman Springs Trail
5233 Bowman Springs Trail, Hall County, GA
***Available Now***Photos to come Beautiful 4BR 3BA home features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast room bay window looking out onto the deck and backyard.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5225 Laurel Terrace
5225 Laurel Terrace, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3090 sqft
You'll love this spacious Ranch Home nestled back from street on acreadge. Private lot with circular driveway. Master on main with additional bedrooms on main. Gorgeous ktichen with island, Lots of cabinets and Countertops space.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6271 Ivy Stone Way
6271 Ivy Stone Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1533 sqft
Enjoy your active retirement at the award winning Deaton Creek 55+ active adult community. Offers indoor, outdoor pools, tennis, pickle ball, fitness center, softball, and more. Near Northeast Medical Center, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3638 Lodgehaven Drive
3638 Lodgehaven Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1688 sqft
Enjoy your time on the lake in this immaculate well maintained lake chalet while you protect your floating assest in the large double slip, covered, party deck dock in deep water. Don't miss this fabulous opportunity.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle, Buford, GA
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6685113 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home in Buford City School District.
1 of 40
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3444 Dockside Shores
3444 Dockside Shores Drive, Hall County, GA
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.1 bath home in gated lake community. Open floor plan with separate dining room and hardwoods throughout. Kitchen has large island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Master bath with dual vanities and makeup table.
1 of 19
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
2630 Waters Edge Drive
2630 Waters Edge Drive, Gainesville, GA
A full background check is required. No PET allowed. Move-in within 30 days of application is preferred. Please go to Rently's website to register for self-viewing.
1 of 40
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
8265 Bennett Lane
8265 Bennett Lane, Forsyth County, GA
Great time for Lake Life! Bring your boat and ski jets!!! Enjoy private setting and great home for entertaining. Walls of Windows! Great Room with stone fireplace. Two to three bedrooms on main and huge master suite upstairs. Double garage.
Results within 10 miles of Oakwood
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
$
28 Units Available
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1173 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
65 Units Available
The Mill at New Holland
1000 New Holland Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1435 sqft
The Mill at New Holland offers one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent with a stunning array of interior features and community amenities. We invite you to indulge in timeless yet modern design.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1489 Enota Avenue
1489 Enota Avenue Northeast, Gainesville, GA
4 Bed/3 Bath Ranch-Style Home! | PERFECT LOCATION. - Gainesville city all brick ranch on partially finished basement close to Enota Elementary school.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6478 Mossy Oak Lndg
6478 Mossy Oak Landing, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1707 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Quiet Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GA