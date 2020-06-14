Apartment List
/
GA
/
oakwood
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Oakwood, GA with garage

Oakwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
Results within 5 miles of Oakwood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
35 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
$
9 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1185 GREEN STREET Circle
1185 Green Street Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2015 sqft
Historic Gainesville City Charmer. This home features original hardwoods, tile, bookcases, brass and irvory door handles, french doors, and so much more. Enjoy soaking up the sun in the inviting sunroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4614 Pond House Road
4614 Pond House Rd, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Renovated ranch home w/split bedroom plan. Great room w/cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors & fireplace. Lare sunroom & deck overlooking large backyard & pond. Nice kitchen w/tile floors, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & new SS appliances.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5225 Laurel Terrace
5225 Laurel Terrace, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3090 sqft
You'll love this spacious Ranch Home nestled back from street on acreadge. Private lot with circular driveway. Master on main with additional bedrooms on main. Gorgeous ktichen with island, Lots of cabinets and Countertops space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2675 sqft
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6271 Ivy Stone Way
6271 Ivy Stone Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1533 sqft
Enjoy your active retirement at the award winning Deaton Creek 55+ active adult community. Offers indoor, outdoor pools, tennis, pickle ball, fitness center, softball, and more. Near Northeast Medical Center, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle, Buford, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3093 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6685113 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home in Buford City School District.

1 of 40

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3444 Dockside Shores
3444 Dockside Shores Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.1 bath home in gated lake community. Open floor plan with separate dining room and hardwoods throughout. Kitchen has large island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Master bath with dual vanities and makeup table.

1 of 40

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
8265 Bennett Lane
8265 Bennett Lane, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2285 sqft
Great time for Lake Life! Bring your boat and ski jets!!! Enjoy private setting and great home for entertaining. Walls of Windows! Great Room with stone fireplace. Two to three bedrooms on main and huge master suite upstairs. Double garage.
Results within 10 miles of Oakwood
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
$
26 Units Available
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1173 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
63 Units Available
The Mill at New Holland
1000 New Holland Way, Hall County, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1226 sqft
The Mill at New Holland offers one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent with a stunning array of interior features and community amenities. We invite you to indulge in timeless yet modern design.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3199 Hallmark Lane
3199 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2384 sqft
COMING SOON - Beautifully Appointed and Spacious 3 Level Townhome In Buford - COMING SOON - This Home Currently Has a Resident, But Will Be Available Soon. Please Respect Their Privacy and Do Not Disturb.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3327 Marina View Way
3327 Marina View Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2724 sqft
3327 Marina View Way Available 07/10/20 Fabulous custom home in sought after Harbour Point! - Fabulous custom home in sought after Harbour Point! Home is designed to take advantage of lake views from almost every room, whether from the master

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6478 Mossy Oak Lndg
6478 Mossy Oak Landing, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1707 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Quiet Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4635 NE Wheeler Creek Dr
4635 Wheeler Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2085 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5342 Legends Dr
5342 Legends Drive, Braselton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5185 sqft
Magnificent home on golf course location within the Legends at Chateau Elan Resort gated community, many updated features in this recently remodeled all brick home. New AC units, fenced backyard on course with wooded area.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6604 White Walnut Way
6604 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1620 sqft
Photos coming soon! Amazing single family home located in Mulberry Park community in City of Braselton. 2 story ceiling in Great Room. Guest Bedroom on main with full bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1216 Wesleyan Place
1216 Wesleyan Pl, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3000 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful Brick Front home located in City of Braselton. Less than a mile from Chateau Elan Golf Club and easy access to I-85 Hwy. Upgraded Kitchen, double oven&gas cooktop Open floor plan on main. Gas fireplace in family room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2330 sqft
More photos coming soon. Mill Creek HS district.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8487 Bethel Road
8487 Bethel Road, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,435
2000 sqft
All brick step-less ranch with full basement. Has been completely updated with stainless appliances, oak cabinets and granite countertops. Perfect location near Lake Lanier and convenient to Gainesville and Cumming. Home is currently occupied.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oakwood, GA

Oakwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Oakwood 1 BedroomsOakwood 2 BedroomsOakwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakwood 3 Bedrooms
Oakwood Apartments with BalconyOakwood Apartments with GarageOakwood Apartments with GymOakwood Apartments with Parking
Oakwood Apartments with PoolOakwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GA
Jasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lanier Technical CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University