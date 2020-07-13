/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
36 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakwood, GA
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated May 6 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.
Results within 1 mile of Oakwood
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
7 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
2745 Campus Pointe Circle
2745 Campus Pointe Circle, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$485
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2745 Campus Pointe Circle in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4143 Pear Haven Lane
4143 Pearhaven Ln, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Oakwood
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
$
11 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
45 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Towne Creek
700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Paces Landing
100 Paces Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1267 sqft
Welcome to Paces Landing Apartments, we have spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy our sparkling pool or or state-of-the-art fitness center after a hard days work. We are minutes from I-85 and GA 400.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Oconee Springs
2351 Spring Haven Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1210 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Oconee Apartments. We have spacious two, three and four-bedroom apartments in an unmatched suburban setting. Located in the heart of Gainesville, you'll enjoy our state-of-the-art playground along with our additional amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Ridge
1240 Vineyard Way, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$986
1335 sqft
Discover your new home at Sycamore Ridge! Conveniently located in Hall County near Lake Lanier, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're less than 2.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7473 Regatta Way
7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2998 sqft
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
910 Park Street
910 Park Street, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Charming 1940's bungalow in Brenau area. - READY FOR MOVE-IN JULY LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Charming 1940's bungalow in Brenau area. WALK to Brenau, Gainesville Square, post office, bank, shopping, restaurants.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1185 GREEN STREET Circle
1185 Green Street Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2015 sqft
Historic Gainesville City Charmer. This home features original hardwoods, tile, bookcases, brass and irvory door handles, french doors, and so much more. Enjoy soaking up the sun in the inviting sunroom.
1 of 19
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
2630 Waters Edge Drive
2630 Waters Edge Drive, Gainesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3105 sqft
A full background check is required. No PET allowed. Move-in within 30 days of application is preferred. Please go to Rently's website to register for self-viewing.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2682 Highland Park Drive
2682 Highland Park Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1248 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5385 Whiporwill Drive
5385 Whippoorwill Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1615 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Oakwood
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
$
23 Units Available
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1173 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Century New Holland
100 Foothills Pkwy, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1316 sqft
Homes with 9-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, wood cabinetry, and granite countertops. Common amenities include a clubhouse, a resort-inspired pool, and on-site laundry. Close to Lakeview Academy and Lake Lanier.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
11 Units Available
Park Hill
1567 Park Hill Dr, Gainesville, GA
Studio
$590
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$670
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
835 sqft
Situated in the heart of Gainesville, Georgia, These pet-friendly apartments are minutes from I-985 and Brenau University and just a short drive to Lake Lanier, North Georgia Mountains, and Downtown Gainesville.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
5 Units Available
Edgewater on Lanier
2419 Old Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This expansive community features on-site boat parking, a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style pool. Inside, residents enjoy beautiful lake views, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is secluded by still a short drive to Sherwood Plaza.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3664 Greencrest Road
3664 Greencrest Road, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1196 sqft
Quiet single-family home - This clean ranch-style, single-family home is nicely located in a quiet wooded area off of Ga Highway 60 in Gainesville, Georgia within short driving distance to the dining and shopping districts of Gainesville as well GA
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
47 Camelot Court
47 Camelot Court, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3522 sqft
COMING SOON!! NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3.
