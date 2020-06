Amenities

I am looking for someone to take over my lease at Post Briarcliff. If you interested please let me know. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment and rent is 1,195 a month. You only need to pay application fee to check your background then move in February 1st. Lease end August then you can renew or whatever you want. Need someone that serious because I am moving out of state by the end of January. I need someone ASAP.