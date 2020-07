Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center elevator gym parking pool

You will LOVE this GATED 2/2 condo with a balcony at Westchester Ridge! Convenient to Emory and everywhere you want to be. Condo comes with 2 assigned parking spots. Both bedrooms come with en-suite bathrooms and walk in closets. Community amenities include swimming pool, gym, business center, and more! Freshly cleaned and painted throughout, you will feel right at home in this well appointed condo.