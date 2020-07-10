4204 Westchester Ridge NE

Amenities

This GATED complex has ALL the amenities (Clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, tennis court, business center, theater room, on-site property manager, etc). Unit is in immaculate condition! Granite counters in the kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors in Living Room. All appliances are included (even washer/dryer). Master Bedroom w/huge walk-in closet. Covered deck off Master and Living Room. Two assigned parking spaces. Easy access to CDC, Emory, Buckhead, Midtown, & I-85. Walk to new billion dollar CHOA & Emory developments