Last updated November 3 2019 at 5:16 AM

4204 Westchester Ridge NE

4204 Westchester Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Westchester Ridge, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
This GATED complex has ALL the amenities (Clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, tennis court, business center, theater room, on-site property manager, etc). Unit is in immaculate condition! Granite counters in the kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors in Living Room. All appliances are included (even washer/dryer). Master Bedroom w/huge walk-in closet. Covered deck off Master and Living Room. Two assigned parking spaces. Easy access to CDC, Emory, Buckhead, Midtown, & I-85. Walk to new billion dollar CHOA & Emory developments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Westchester Ridge NE have any available units?
4204 Westchester Ridge NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 4204 Westchester Ridge NE have?
Some of 4204 Westchester Ridge NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Westchester Ridge NE currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Westchester Ridge NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Westchester Ridge NE pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Westchester Ridge NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 4204 Westchester Ridge NE offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Westchester Ridge NE offers parking.
Does 4204 Westchester Ridge NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4204 Westchester Ridge NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Westchester Ridge NE have a pool?
Yes, 4204 Westchester Ridge NE has a pool.
Does 4204 Westchester Ridge NE have accessible units?
No, 4204 Westchester Ridge NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Westchester Ridge NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Westchester Ridge NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4204 Westchester Ridge NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4204 Westchester Ridge NE does not have units with air conditioning.

