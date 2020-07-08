All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

3046 Briarcliff Road NE

3046 Briarcliff Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3046 Briarcliff Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
uper convenient gated condo near CDC, Emory, VA Hospital, Annunciation Day School (less than 1 block!), restaurants. Reduced for quick occupancy but you save all yr! Water and trash plus pool covered by landlord. Front patio for relaxation, 2 assigned parking spots right in front of unit-second story location with wooded rear for lots of peace and quiet! Gated retro community-so cute! Granite countertops, tile in both baths, breakfast island in kitchen, plus dining/breakfast rm. Master has TWO walk in closets & each closet in unit is lighted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 Briarcliff Road NE have any available units?
3046 Briarcliff Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 3046 Briarcliff Road NE have?
Some of 3046 Briarcliff Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 Briarcliff Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3046 Briarcliff Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 Briarcliff Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3046 Briarcliff Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 3046 Briarcliff Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3046 Briarcliff Road NE offers parking.
Does 3046 Briarcliff Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3046 Briarcliff Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 Briarcliff Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 3046 Briarcliff Road NE has a pool.
Does 3046 Briarcliff Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3046 Briarcliff Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 Briarcliff Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3046 Briarcliff Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3046 Briarcliff Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3046 Briarcliff Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

