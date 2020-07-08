3046 Briarcliff Road NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

uper convenient gated condo near CDC, Emory, VA Hospital, Annunciation Day School (less than 1 block!), restaurants. Reduced for quick occupancy but you save all yr! Water and trash plus pool covered by landlord. Front patio for relaxation, 2 assigned parking spots right in front of unit-second story location with wooded rear for lots of peace and quiet! Gated retro community-so cute! Granite countertops, tile in both baths, breakfast island in kitchen, plus dining/breakfast rm. Master has TWO walk in closets & each closet in unit is lighted!