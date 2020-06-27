Amenities

2655 Avon Cv NE Available 09/01/19 Townhome in North Druid Hills - This spacious 3 story town home welcomes you with rich hardwood flooring and a great open plan. Plantation shutters installed throughout! The kitchen has stainless, granite, a designer backsplash and is open to the great room with gorgeous fireplace. Includes a 1-car garage with storage and space in the driveway for an additional car. Gated community and private pool complete this home package. Perfect location, less than a mile from CDC and CHOA-Emory, and in walking distance from restaurants and shopping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5000149)