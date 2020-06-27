All apartments in North Druid Hills
2655 Avon Cv NE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

2655 Avon Cv NE

2655 Avon Cv NE · No Longer Available
Location

2655 Avon Cv NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2655 Avon Cv NE Available 09/01/19 Townhome in North Druid Hills - This spacious 3 story town home welcomes you with rich hardwood flooring and a great open plan. Plantation shutters installed throughout! The kitchen has stainless, granite, a designer backsplash and is open to the great room with gorgeous fireplace. Includes a 1-car garage with storage and space in the driveway for an additional car. Gated community and private pool complete this home package. Perfect location, less than a mile from CDC and CHOA-Emory, and in walking distance from restaurants and shopping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5000149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2655 Avon Cv NE have any available units?
2655 Avon Cv NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 2655 Avon Cv NE have?
Some of 2655 Avon Cv NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2655 Avon Cv NE currently offering any rent specials?
2655 Avon Cv NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 Avon Cv NE pet-friendly?
No, 2655 Avon Cv NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 2655 Avon Cv NE offer parking?
Yes, 2655 Avon Cv NE offers parking.
Does 2655 Avon Cv NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2655 Avon Cv NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 Avon Cv NE have a pool?
Yes, 2655 Avon Cv NE has a pool.
Does 2655 Avon Cv NE have accessible units?
No, 2655 Avon Cv NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 Avon Cv NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2655 Avon Cv NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2655 Avon Cv NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2655 Avon Cv NE does not have units with air conditioning.
