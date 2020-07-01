All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

2418 Lavista Road

2418 Lavista Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2418 Lavista Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Corporate Housing or Short Term Rental, Renovated and Beautifully Furnished - Beautifully Furnished, Fully Stocked Home for Short or Long Term Rental. Great Corporate Rental

Home is available Now until July 31, 2020

6 Month Lease Rate - $3,000/month, utilities billed to tenant
Month to Month Lease Rate - $3,300/montth, utilities billed to tenant

We have everything you will need, just bring your suitcase! Each of the spacious 5 bedrooms has a California King Bed, new bedding, work station in each room, fast wifi w unlimited data, huge flat screens, and all the small things like Keurig, detergent, etc.

This home would be great for corporate executives, families renovating a house, traveling nurses, Emory staff or students, movie crews, etc...

The location is very close to Emory University, walking distance to Toco Hills, Starbuck, and LA Fitness with great restaurants and shopping nearby. This neighborhood is in close proximity to so many great spots in Atlanta including Midtown, Downtown Decatur, Virginia Highlands, and Buckhead.

Recent 2019 updates include a new kitchen with designer finishes including quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, and champagne bronze sink/fixtures. Other additions/features include new bathrooms, refinished hardwoods, new flooring throughout, sunroom, new deck overlooking the private backyard, new light fixtures, and much more. Square footage includes the basement.

Citiside Properties, LLC, a licensed brokerage firm in Georgia professionally manages this corporate rental. You will have a tenant portal outlining all charges and payments with easy online payment options leaving no guesswork.

Please text Johnny for the quickest response. 404..542..8020

(RLNE2333264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Lavista Road have any available units?
2418 Lavista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 2418 Lavista Road have?
Some of 2418 Lavista Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 Lavista Road currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Lavista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Lavista Road pet-friendly?
No, 2418 Lavista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 2418 Lavista Road offer parking?
No, 2418 Lavista Road does not offer parking.
Does 2418 Lavista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 Lavista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Lavista Road have a pool?
No, 2418 Lavista Road does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Lavista Road have accessible units?
No, 2418 Lavista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Lavista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2418 Lavista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2418 Lavista Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2418 Lavista Road does not have units with air conditioning.

