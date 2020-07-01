2418 Lavista Road

Amenities

Corporate Housing or Short Term Rental, Renovated and Beautifully Furnished - Beautifully Furnished, Fully Stocked Home for Short or Long Term Rental. Great Corporate Rental



Home is available Now until July 31, 2020



6 Month Lease Rate - $3,000/month, utilities billed to tenant

Month to Month Lease Rate - $3,300/montth, utilities billed to tenant



We have everything you will need, just bring your suitcase! Each of the spacious 5 bedrooms has a California King Bed, new bedding, work station in each room, fast wifi w unlimited data, huge flat screens, and all the small things like Keurig, detergent, etc.



This home would be great for corporate executives, families renovating a house, traveling nurses, Emory staff or students, movie crews, etc...



The location is very close to Emory University, walking distance to Toco Hills, Starbuck, and LA Fitness with great restaurants and shopping nearby. This neighborhood is in close proximity to so many great spots in Atlanta including Midtown, Downtown Decatur, Virginia Highlands, and Buckhead.



Recent 2019 updates include a new kitchen with designer finishes including quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, and champagne bronze sink/fixtures. Other additions/features include new bathrooms, refinished hardwoods, new flooring throughout, sunroom, new deck overlooking the private backyard, new light fixtures, and much more. Square footage includes the basement.



Citiside Properties, LLC, a licensed brokerage firm in Georgia professionally manages this corporate rental. You will have a tenant portal outlining all charges and payments with easy online payment options leaving no guesswork.



Please text Johnny for the quickest response. 404..542..8020



