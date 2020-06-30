2194 Briarcliff Rd Ne

Amenities
Largest Bedrooms with open eat-in kitchens and plenty of storage space. Two closets in the bedroom and a retro feel throughout.
Located in the Emory area providing fantastic accessibility to I-85 or back roads to several major Atlanta hotspots including Virginia Highlands, Midtown, Toco Hills, Brookhaven and Buckhead.
Great Location
Pet Friendly
Spacious Eat-In Kitchen
Extra Storage
Large pool area with outdoor picnic area and grill
Two Pools
Playground
Three Laundry Rooms
Library w/ Highspeed Internet
Courtyard green space
Pet Stations