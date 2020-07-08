2037 Briarcliff Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities

Beautiful house with Great Location to Emory - Great furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom property across the street from Emory buss line. Connected apartment with tenant on the other side of the property. Close to Highlands, Buckhead, Emory and the CDC this property is great for a student or Doctor. Will entertain short leases 3 month, 6 month, or a year. Large living room and kitchen with washer and dryer. Huge front lawn for entertainment or just relaxing in the sun. Please contact Peach State Property Management Pros for more 404 793 0019



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5755290)