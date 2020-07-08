All apartments in North Druid Hills
2037 Briarcliff Rd
2037 Briarcliff Rd

2037 Briarcliff Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2037 Briarcliff Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
in unit laundry
furnished
furnished
in unit laundry
Beautiful house with Great Location to Emory - Great furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom property across the street from Emory buss line. Connected apartment with tenant on the other side of the property. Close to Highlands, Buckhead, Emory and the CDC this property is great for a student or Doctor. Will entertain short leases 3 month, 6 month, or a year. Large living room and kitchen with washer and dryer. Huge front lawn for entertainment or just relaxing in the sun. Please contact Peach State Property Management Pros for more 404 793 0019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755290)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

