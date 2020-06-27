All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1755 Logans Knoll NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1755 Logans Knoll NE
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

1755 Logans Knoll NE

1755 Logans Knl NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1755 Logans Knl NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30033
Mason Mill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Within mile of Emory University on private single street cul-de-sac of beautiful custom homes. Custom millwork, cabinetry, and bookcases. Gleaming hardwood floors & elegant chandeliers. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, and breakfast bar with open view to coffered ceiling great room. Guest bedroom on main level. Large, elegant master suite up with huge dressing room. Four additional bedrooms up and large laundry room. Beautiful, private back deck with awning cover overlooking mature treed woodlands. Tranquil setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Logans Knoll NE have any available units?
1755 Logans Knoll NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1755 Logans Knoll NE have?
Some of 1755 Logans Knoll NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Logans Knoll NE currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Logans Knoll NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Logans Knoll NE pet-friendly?
No, 1755 Logans Knoll NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1755 Logans Knoll NE offer parking?
Yes, 1755 Logans Knoll NE offers parking.
Does 1755 Logans Knoll NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 Logans Knoll NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Logans Knoll NE have a pool?
No, 1755 Logans Knoll NE does not have a pool.
Does 1755 Logans Knoll NE have accessible units?
No, 1755 Logans Knoll NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Logans Knoll NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 Logans Knoll NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Logans Knoll NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 Logans Knoll NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College