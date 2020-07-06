All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1715 Childerlee LN NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1715 Childerlee LN NE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1715 Childerlee LN NE

1715 Childerlee Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Green Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1715 Childerlee Lane Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Furnished Basement Condo in the Heart of Atlanta! - Property Id: 261857

Beautiful freshly remodeled home with a back yard oasis with a pool. The condo is a 3 bedroom/1 bath property. High speed internet, power, water, and trash are all included in the rental price. Laundry is available on site. Must be LGBT friendly. The owner's are social and will have gatherings from time to time around the pool. Would love to find someone that enjoys socializing and meeting new people.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261857
Property Id 261857

(RLNE5731688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Childerlee LN NE have any available units?
1715 Childerlee LN NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1715 Childerlee LN NE have?
Some of 1715 Childerlee LN NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Childerlee LN NE currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Childerlee LN NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Childerlee LN NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Childerlee LN NE is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Childerlee LN NE offer parking?
No, 1715 Childerlee LN NE does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Childerlee LN NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 Childerlee LN NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Childerlee LN NE have a pool?
Yes, 1715 Childerlee LN NE has a pool.
Does 1715 Childerlee LN NE have accessible units?
No, 1715 Childerlee LN NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Childerlee LN NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Childerlee LN NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Childerlee LN NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Childerlee LN NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College