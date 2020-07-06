1715 Childerlee LN NE

Amenities
Furnished Basement Condo in the Heart of Atlanta! - Property Id: 261857
Beautiful freshly remodeled home with a back yard oasis with a pool. The condo is a 3 bedroom/1 bath property. High speed internet, power, water, and trash are all included in the rental price. Laundry is available on site. Must be LGBT friendly. The owner's are social and will have gatherings from time to time around the pool. Would love to find someone that enjoys socializing and meeting new people.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261857
Property Id 261857
(RLNE5731688)