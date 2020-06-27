1702 Sabastian Point

Amenities

Spacious 3 bed END UNIT in Brookhaven! - Gorgeous and spacious layout, fantastic location and move-in ready, upgraded finishes... this townhome has it all! This home is off of Briarcliff Rd in the Bristol at Briarcliff. It is conveniently located a short distance from Emory/CDC/Decatur/Toco Hills/Buckhead/Morningside and more. Brand new paint, 3 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, 3 stories, lovely finishes, and an open floorplan. Enjoy the wood floors, granite countertops, large island, tons of light, spacious closets, separate dining room, 2 car garage and crystal blue complex swimming pool within walking distance. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Min 12 mo Lease. Email rachell@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-301-0963!



(RLNE5055717)