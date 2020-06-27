All apartments in North Druid Hills
North Druid Hills, GA
1702 Sabastian Point
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

1702 Sabastian Point

1702 Sabastian Pt NE · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Sabastian Pt NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed END UNIT in Brookhaven! - Gorgeous and spacious layout, fantastic location and move-in ready, upgraded finishes... this townhome has it all! This home is off of Briarcliff Rd in the Bristol at Briarcliff. It is conveniently located a short distance from Emory/CDC/Decatur/Toco Hills/Buckhead/Morningside and more. Brand new paint, 3 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, 3 stories, lovely finishes, and an open floorplan. Enjoy the wood floors, granite countertops, large island, tons of light, spacious closets, separate dining room, 2 car garage and crystal blue complex swimming pool within walking distance. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Min 12 mo Lease. Email rachell@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-301-0963!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5055717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Sabastian Point have any available units?
1702 Sabastian Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1702 Sabastian Point have?
Some of 1702 Sabastian Point's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Sabastian Point currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Sabastian Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Sabastian Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Sabastian Point is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Sabastian Point offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Sabastian Point offers parking.
Does 1702 Sabastian Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Sabastian Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Sabastian Point have a pool?
Yes, 1702 Sabastian Point has a pool.
Does 1702 Sabastian Point have accessible units?
No, 1702 Sabastian Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Sabastian Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Sabastian Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Sabastian Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Sabastian Point does not have units with air conditioning.
