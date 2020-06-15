1700 Sabastian Pt NE

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath TownHome in Bristol at Briarcliff! - Gorgeous and spacious layout, fantastic location, immaculate and move-in ready, upgraded finishes... this townhome has it all! This home is off of Briarcliff Rd in the Bristol at Briarcliff. It is conveniently located a short distance from Emory/CDC/Decatur/Toco Hills/Buckhead/Morningside and more. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, 3 stories, lovely finishes and an open floorplan. Enjoy the wood floors, upgraded carpet, dark cabinetry, granite countertops, spacious closets, fireplace in the living room, built in cabinetry, separate dining room, 2 car garage and crystal blue complex swimming pool within walking distance. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!
(RLNE1861741)