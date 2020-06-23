All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1700 Sabastian Pt NE

1700 Sabastian Point · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Sabastian Point, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
1700 Sabastian Pt NE Available 04/10/19 Beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath TownHome in Bristol at Briarcliff! - Gorgeous and spacious layout, fantastic location, immaculate and move-in ready, upgraded finishes... this townhome has it all! This home is off of Briarcliff Rd in the Bristol at Briarcliff. It is conveniently located a short distance from Emory/CDC/Decatur/Toco Hills/Buckhead/Morningside and more. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, 3 stories, lovely finishes and an open floorplan. Enjoy the wood floors, upgraded carpet, dark cabinetry, granite countertops, spacious closets, fireplace in the living room, built in cabinetry, separate dining room, 2 car garage and crystal blue complex swimming pool within walking distance. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!

(RLNE1861741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Sabastian Pt NE have any available units?
1700 Sabastian Pt NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1700 Sabastian Pt NE have?
Some of 1700 Sabastian Pt NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Sabastian Pt NE currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Sabastian Pt NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Sabastian Pt NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Sabastian Pt NE is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Sabastian Pt NE offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Sabastian Pt NE offers parking.
Does 1700 Sabastian Pt NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Sabastian Pt NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Sabastian Pt NE have a pool?
Yes, 1700 Sabastian Pt NE has a pool.
Does 1700 Sabastian Pt NE have accessible units?
No, 1700 Sabastian Pt NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Sabastian Pt NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Sabastian Pt NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Sabastian Pt NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Sabastian Pt NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

