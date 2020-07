Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home in the Lakeside/Sagamore school district. Conveniently located to I-85 with easy access to Emory/CDC, Buckhead, Downtown and Midtown. This cul de sac home features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with a large master suite. The backyard is fenced and features a large deck that is shaded. Visit the virtual Matterport in the link.