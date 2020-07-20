All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1654 NE Woodbridge Ln
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM

1654 NE Woodbridge Ln

1654 Woodbridge Ln NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1654 Woodbridge Ln NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open House 6/16 sunday 2-4pm. Contact Agent. $35 screening fee after application is accepted. No more than 3 total roommates! Multiple kids, pets okay. Elegant newer 4BR/3.5B townhome in a quiet community off N.Druid Hills Rd (near I-85). Hardwoods on main, wrought iron railings, crown molding & other great details. SS appliances, island, & granite in kitchen. Spacious sunroom & deck on main. Upper stairs master w/ sitting area & trey ceilings. Lots of closets, including huge WIC. Two secondary rooms upper. Terrace level one finished bedroom, laundry room and more.Easy access to shopping, parks, Buckhead, CDC, Childrens, Emory & downtown within 10 mins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln have any available units?
1654 NE Woodbridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln have?
Some of 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1654 NE Woodbridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln offer parking?
No, 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln have a pool?
No, 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1654 NE Woodbridge Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Druid Hills Apartments with GymsNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College