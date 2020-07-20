1654 NE Woodbridge Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open House 6/16 sunday 2-4pm. Contact Agent. $35 screening fee after application is accepted. No more than 3 total roommates! Multiple kids, pets okay. Elegant newer 4BR/3.5B townhome in a quiet community off N.Druid Hills Rd (near I-85). Hardwoods on main, wrought iron railings, crown molding & other great details. SS appliances, island, & granite in kitchen. Spacious sunroom & deck on main. Upper stairs master w/ sitting area & trey ceilings. Lots of closets, including huge WIC. Two secondary rooms upper. Terrace level one finished bedroom, laundry room and more.Easy access to shopping, parks, Buckhead, CDC, Childrens, Emory & downtown within 10 mins.