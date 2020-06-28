1645 Emory Place Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Welcome to one of Druid Hills Premier Boutique Gated Communities, "Emory Place Townhomes". This beautiful neighborhood built by Pulte Homes has 24 exquisite townhomes and the original house that was kept when developed. Located minutes to Children?s Healthcare Hospital, Emory University, Emory Village, Toco Hills Shopping Center, Midtown and Downtown! This Large Townhome features 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Formal Living/Dining Room Combo and a separate Family Room with another Dining Area. The Kitchen is a Entertainer?s Dream with Maple Cabinets, Granite Countertops, and Stainless Appliances. The main level has Hardwoods throughout. The upstairs has 3 Bedrooms including an Oversized Master Bedroom and Bath with separate Bathtub, Shower and a Huge Walk-in Closet!! The Laundry is located on the same floor and comes with a separate Washer and Dryer. The terrace level has the 4th Bedroom and separate Private Bath and Walk-in Closet. This room could double as Media Room and Home Office. There is a large Double Garage. Pets Negotiable but weight limit not to exceed 25 lbs & breed restrictions, limit one. Ready for immediate move-in. Security Deposit is based on credit. Minimum is equal to one month's rent. Tenant pays for All Utilities plus Damage Liability Insurance $12.50 per month. $200 Move in Inspection Fee, $200 Move out Inspection Fee. Pets Negotiable with Breed Restrictions. $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, $50 per month fee. CREDIT REQUIREMENTS: No less than a minimum 600 Credit Score, No Open Collections or Charge-offs exceeding $1000, No Evictions, No Bankruptcies. Any of the aforementioned is an AUTOMATIC DENIAL. ALL PEOPLE over the age of 18 MUST BE SCREENED as we have a Criminal Background component. APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE Minimum Annual Income: $113,400.00 (Combined) For qualifications and application link, visit: 1645.ApplyToLease.com