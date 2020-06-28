All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1645 Emory Place Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1645 Emory Place Drive NE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:10 PM

1645 Emory Place Drive NE

1645 Emory Place Dr NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Briarcliff Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1645 Emory Place Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Welcome to one of Druid Hills Premier Boutique Gated Communities, "Emory Place Townhomes". This beautiful neighborhood built by Pulte Homes has 24 exquisite townhomes and the original house that was kept when developed. Located minutes to Children?s Healthcare Hospital, Emory University, Emory Village, Toco Hills Shopping Center, Midtown and Downtown! This Large Townhome features 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Formal Living/Dining Room Combo and a separate Family Room with another Dining Area. The Kitchen is a Entertainer?s Dream with Maple Cabinets, Granite Countertops, and Stainless Appliances. The main level has Hardwoods throughout. The upstairs has 3 Bedrooms including an Oversized Master Bedroom and Bath with separate Bathtub, Shower and a Huge Walk-in Closet!! The Laundry is located on the same floor and comes with a separate Washer and Dryer. The terrace level has the 4th Bedroom and separate Private Bath and Walk-in Closet. This room could double as Media Room and Home Office. There is a large Double Garage. Pets Negotiable but weight limit not to exceed 25 lbs & breed restrictions, limit one. Ready for immediate move-in. Security Deposit is based on credit. Minimum is equal to one month's rent. Tenant pays for All Utilities plus Damage Liability Insurance $12.50 per month. $200 Move in Inspection Fee, $200 Move out Inspection Fee. Pets Negotiable with Breed Restrictions. $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, $50 per month fee. CREDIT REQUIREMENTS: No less than a minimum 600 Credit Score, No Open Collections or Charge-offs exceeding $1000, No Evictions, No Bankruptcies. Any of the aforementioned is an AUTOMATIC DENIAL. ALL PEOPLE over the age of 18 MUST BE SCREENED as we have a Criminal Background component. APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE Minimum Annual Income: $113,400.00 (Combined) For qualifications and application link, visit: 1645.ApplyToLease.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Emory Place Drive NE have any available units?
1645 Emory Place Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1645 Emory Place Drive NE have?
Some of 1645 Emory Place Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 Emory Place Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Emory Place Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Emory Place Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 Emory Place Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 1645 Emory Place Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1645 Emory Place Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1645 Emory Place Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 Emory Place Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Emory Place Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1645 Emory Place Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Emory Place Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1645 Emory Place Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Emory Place Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 Emory Place Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 Emory Place Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 Emory Place Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College