1602 Chatterton Ct NE Available 11/03/19 Immaculate Townhouse in Bristol at Briarcliff - Spacious 3BR/3.5BA townhouse in the Bristol at Briarcliff community, gated with beautiful swimming pool and clubhouse. Gorgeous open kitchen plan with granite counters, SS appliances and stained cabinets. Family room with fire place and walk-out deck. Large bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom. Master has separate tub and shower, double vanities and oversized walk-in closet. Hardwoods on the main level and wall to wall carpets on upper and lower levels. Two car garage and washer/dryer included. Easy access to I-85 and minutes from Emory and Buckhead.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4358886)