1602 Chatterton Ct NE
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

1602 Chatterton Ct NE

1602 Chatterton Ct NE
Location

1602 Chatterton Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
1602 Chatterton Ct NE Available 11/03/19 Immaculate Townhouse in Bristol at Briarcliff - Spacious 3BR/3.5BA townhouse in the Bristol at Briarcliff community, gated with beautiful swimming pool and clubhouse. Gorgeous open kitchen plan with granite counters, SS appliances and stained cabinets. Family room with fire place and walk-out deck. Large bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom. Master has separate tub and shower, double vanities and oversized walk-in closet. Hardwoods on the main level and wall to wall carpets on upper and lower levels. Two car garage and washer/dryer included. Easy access to I-85 and minutes from Emory and Buckhead.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4358886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Chatterton Ct NE have any available units?
1602 Chatterton Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1602 Chatterton Ct NE have?
Some of 1602 Chatterton Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Chatterton Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Chatterton Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Chatterton Ct NE pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Chatterton Ct NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1602 Chatterton Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Chatterton Ct NE offers parking.
Does 1602 Chatterton Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 Chatterton Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Chatterton Ct NE have a pool?
Yes, 1602 Chatterton Ct NE has a pool.
Does 1602 Chatterton Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 1602 Chatterton Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Chatterton Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Chatterton Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Chatterton Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Chatterton Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.
