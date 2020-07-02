1489 N Amanda Circle NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Updated home close to Emory/CDC/Toco Hills that sits on over 1/2 acre. Inside recently all repainted, Hardwood floors in bedroom refinished, newer light fixtures, Living Room with recessed lights. Large eat in kitchen with tile floors, stainless appliances, lots of natural light, opens into the large Dining room with hardwood floors. The laundry is located in the front hall closet. Knotty pine paneled Family room, wood floors, decorative brick fireplace, sliding doors that lead to the large enclosed sunroom and large fully fenced in yard and patio.