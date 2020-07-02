All apartments in North Druid Hills
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1489 N Amanda Circle NE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:15 AM

1489 N Amanda Circle NE

1489 North Amanda Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
North Druid Hills
Briarcliff Heights
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1489 North Amanda Circle Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated home close to Emory/CDC/Toco Hills that sits on over 1/2 acre. Inside recently all repainted, Hardwood floors in bedroom refinished, newer light fixtures, Living Room with recessed lights. Large eat in kitchen with tile floors, stainless appliances, lots of natural light, opens into the large Dining room with hardwood floors. The laundry is located in the front hall closet. Knotty pine paneled Family room, wood floors, decorative brick fireplace, sliding doors that lead to the large enclosed sunroom and large fully fenced in yard and patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 N Amanda Circle NE have any available units?
1489 N Amanda Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1489 N Amanda Circle NE have?
Some of 1489 N Amanda Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1489 N Amanda Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1489 N Amanda Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 N Amanda Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1489 N Amanda Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1489 N Amanda Circle NE offer parking?
No, 1489 N Amanda Circle NE does not offer parking.
Does 1489 N Amanda Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1489 N Amanda Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 N Amanda Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1489 N Amanda Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1489 N Amanda Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1489 N Amanda Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 N Amanda Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1489 N Amanda Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1489 N Amanda Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1489 N Amanda Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.

