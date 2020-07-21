1480 Holly Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Tucked conveniently into the Merry Hills section of Toco Hills, this rental home has been remodeled with beautiful finishes and fixtures. With stainless and granite, you'll be proud to show off your cook's kitchen to your dinner guests. Hardwood floors throughout the home, fresh paint, new lighting, and remodeled bathrooms are just some of the other great features. Living spaces include living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and a separate family room, too. Outside, enjoy your deck and plenty of sunlight if you like to garden. Hurry - this rental home is a must-see!