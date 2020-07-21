All apartments in North Druid Hills
1480 Holly Lane
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

1480 Holly Lane

1480 Holly Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1480 Holly Lane Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Tucked conveniently into the Merry Hills section of Toco Hills, this rental home has been remodeled with beautiful finishes and fixtures. With stainless and granite, you'll be proud to show off your cook's kitchen to your dinner guests. Hardwood floors throughout the home, fresh paint, new lighting, and remodeled bathrooms are just some of the other great features. Living spaces include living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and a separate family room, too. Outside, enjoy your deck and plenty of sunlight if you like to garden. Hurry - this rental home is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Holly Lane have any available units?
1480 Holly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1480 Holly Lane have?
Some of 1480 Holly Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 Holly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Holly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Holly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1480 Holly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1480 Holly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1480 Holly Lane offers parking.
Does 1480 Holly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1480 Holly Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Holly Lane have a pool?
No, 1480 Holly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1480 Holly Lane have accessible units?
No, 1480 Holly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Holly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1480 Holly Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 Holly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 Holly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
