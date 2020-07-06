1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast

Amenities
Brand new kitchen remodel with all new cabinets, floors,granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Full finished basement on quiet street close to everything. Well kept ranch has tons of space including spacious playroom and an office. Three full baths. Sitting on the back deck is like being in a tree house with awesome wooded views. This is great space that won't last in this neighborhood. Available now. Contact Arthur at arthur@goldinservice.com or (404) 277-0705 to schedule your appointment.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.