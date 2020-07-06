All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:50 PM

1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast

1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Baltimore Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new kitchen remodel with all new cabinets, floors,granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Full finished basement on quiet street close to everything. Well kept ranch has tons of space including spacious playroom and an office. Three full baths. Sitting on the back deck is like being in a tree house with awesome wooded views. This is great space that won't last in this neighborhood. Available now. Contact Arthur at arthur@goldinservice.com or (404) 277-0705 to schedule your appointment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast have any available units?
1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast have?
Some of 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast offer parking?
No, 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1476 Lively Ridge Road Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

