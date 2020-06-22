1472 Ne Fama Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking

A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater. The house has a spotless full waterproofed unfinished basement for the washer/dryer, storage, and an exercise or home office area. Big deck across the back of the house. Attached carport with storage. An acre fenced lot with manicured lawn and mature trees. Lawn maintenance included. This house is a gem.