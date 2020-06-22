All apartments in North Druid Hills
1472 Ne Fama Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1472 Ne Fama Dr

1472 Fama Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

1472 Fama Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater. The house has a spotless full waterproofed unfinished basement for the washer/dryer, storage, and an exercise or home office area. Big deck across the back of the house. Attached carport with storage. An acre fenced lot with manicured lawn and mature trees. Lawn maintenance included. This house is a gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

