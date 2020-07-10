All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1468 N. Amanda Circle NE

1468 North Amanda Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1468 North Amanda Circle Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1468 N. Amanda Circle NE Available 07/08/20 Renovated Brick Ranch With Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom beautifully renovated brick ranch. The cook's kitchen has Quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All fixed appliances remain and the fridge remains as a courtesy item. Other features include hardwood floors, lots of storage, a 1 car carport, rear deck and a large fenced yard - perfect for children's play. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Easy access to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur, shopping and the interstates. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE have any available units?
1468 N. Amanda Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE have?
Some of 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1468 N. Amanda Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE is pet friendly.
Does 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1468 N. Amanda Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.

