1468 N. Amanda Circle NE Available 07/08/20 Renovated Brick Ranch With Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom beautifully renovated brick ranch. The cook's kitchen has Quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All fixed appliances remain and the fridge remains as a courtesy item. Other features include hardwood floors, lots of storage, a 1 car carport, rear deck and a large fenced yard - perfect for children's play. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Easy access to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur, shopping and the interstates. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



(RLNE4483549)