1454 Edgebrook Ct NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This prime location is close to shops/restaurants, minutes to interstate, CDC/Emory, Midtown, Buckhead and Downtown! Gleaming dark hardwoods. Open concept main level boasts fireside living area, dining area and a kitchen your friends will envy including a huge island w/bar seats, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and massive storage options with cabinets to the ceiling. Master bedroom suite and 2 secondary bedrooms are located on the upper level. There is also a spacious open living area on the upper level. Large guest/4th bedroom suite on lower level could be a perfect in-law suite. 2 car garage. Pets are allowed with $175 pet fee + $175 pet deposit. 25 lb weight limit and a 2 pet limit. No aggressive breeds. Alarm service along with Ring cameras and monitoring fees included in rent.