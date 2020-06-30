All apartments in North Druid Hills
Location

1454 Edgebrook Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This prime location is close to shops/restaurants, minutes to interstate, CDC/Emory, Midtown, Buckhead and Downtown! Gleaming dark hardwoods. Open concept main level boasts fireside living area, dining area and a kitchen your friends will envy including a huge island w/bar seats, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and massive storage options with cabinets to the ceiling. Master bedroom suite and 2 secondary bedrooms are located on the upper level. There is also a spacious open living area on the upper level. Large guest/4th bedroom suite on lower level could be a perfect in-law suite. 2 car garage. Pets are allowed with $175 pet fee + $175 pet deposit. 25 lb weight limit and a 2 pet limit. No aggressive breeds. Alarm service along with Ring cameras and monitoring fees included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE have any available units?
1454 Edgebrook Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE have?
Some of 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
1454 Edgebrook Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE offers parking.
Does 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE have a pool?
No, 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1454 Edgebrook Ct NE has units with air conditioning.

