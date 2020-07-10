1448 NE N. Amanda Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautifully renovated brick ranch w/easy access to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur, restaurants & shopping. Well maintained, never rented before, long term owner occupant. Separate dining and family room, 2 bedrooms plus office/guest bedroom, kitchen with breakfast bar, connected to beautiful screened sun room overlooking private fenced backyard. Basement offers additional storage space, one car port and long driveway. The property can be rented furnished and unfurnished, please see private remarks.