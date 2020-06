Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

BACK ON THE MARKET!!! Gated Condo Complex close to Emory and Downtown. This over-sized top floor condo at the Enclave at Briarcliff offers Travertine/marble flooring in library and an upstairs loft that can be used as 2nd bedroom, Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, High ceilings and many amenities such as pool, fitness center and more. This will not last call today to schedule your viewing.