1425 Westchester Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room tennis court

Beautiful top floor 1BR/1BA condo, features include an office or separate dining room, can easily be converted to another bedroom. Other features, vaulted ceilings, and an additional upstairs loft area. Beautiful kitchen with view to the family room. The kitchen offers Corian counter tops, stainless appliances, microwave, and refrigerator with ice maker. Also, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, huge closets, and a lovely balcony! This property has one assigned parking space and located near additional parking for your guests. A beautiful gated community offers all the amenities you could want (pool, tennis, fitness center, theater room, and clubhouse! Close to shopping, restaurants, the new children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and 5 min to I-85!