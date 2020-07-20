All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

1425 Westchester Dr

1425 Westchester Rdg NE · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Westchester Rdg NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful top floor 1BR/1BA condo, features include an office or separate dining room, can easily be converted to another bedroom. Other features, vaulted ceilings, and an additional upstairs loft area. Beautiful kitchen with view to the family room. The kitchen offers Corian counter tops, stainless appliances, microwave, and refrigerator with ice maker. Also, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, huge closets, and a lovely balcony! This property has one assigned parking space and located near additional parking for your guests. A beautiful gated community offers all the amenities you could want (pool, tennis, fitness center, theater room, and clubhouse! Close to shopping, restaurants, the new children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and 5 min to I-85!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Westchester Dr have any available units?
1425 Westchester Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1425 Westchester Dr have?
Some of 1425 Westchester Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Westchester Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Westchester Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Westchester Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Westchester Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1425 Westchester Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Westchester Dr offers parking.
Does 1425 Westchester Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Westchester Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Westchester Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1425 Westchester Dr has a pool.
Does 1425 Westchester Dr have accessible units?
No, 1425 Westchester Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Westchester Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Westchester Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Westchester Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Westchester Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
