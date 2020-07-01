1414 Wembley Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking garage

Well appointed townhome in gated community, less than 2 miles from Emory, Children's Healthcare and the CDC. Spacious sun filled end unit with open floor plan features granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods on main, crown molding, custom bookcases, gas fireplace, deck and patio, finished basement or 4th bedroom with full bath and 2 car garage. Walk to local grocery, restaurants, coffee shops and fitness centers. Convenient location to Midtown, Buckhead and Decatur. Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED. 12 month or 24 month lease available.