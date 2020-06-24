All apartments in North Druid Hills
Location

1412 Westchester Ridge, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
(Prop #37) - Wonderful condo w/upstairs loft, bright, super clean and ready to move in. Granite, SS appliances, microwave, refrig w/ice maker, W/D in the unit, ceiling fans, hardwood flrs, secured/assigned/covered parking space, lots of closet and storage space, nice private balcony overlooking the pool. Loft w/closet could be 2nd BR or office. Beautiful gated community built in 2002 offers all the amenities you could want (pool, tennis, fitness center, theater room, clubhouse, on-site property manager, etc). Easy access to all amenities. Washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Westchester Ridge NE have any available units?
1412 Westchester Ridge NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1412 Westchester Ridge NE have?
Some of 1412 Westchester Ridge NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Westchester Ridge NE currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Westchester Ridge NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Westchester Ridge NE pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Westchester Ridge NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1412 Westchester Ridge NE offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Westchester Ridge NE offers parking.
Does 1412 Westchester Ridge NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Westchester Ridge NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Westchester Ridge NE have a pool?
Yes, 1412 Westchester Ridge NE has a pool.
Does 1412 Westchester Ridge NE have accessible units?
No, 1412 Westchester Ridge NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Westchester Ridge NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Westchester Ridge NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Westchester Ridge NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Westchester Ridge NE does not have units with air conditioning.
