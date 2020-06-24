1412 Westchester Ridge NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

(Prop #37) - Wonderful condo w/upstairs loft, bright, super clean and ready to move in. Granite, SS appliances, microwave, refrig w/ice maker, W/D in the unit, ceiling fans, hardwood flrs, secured/assigned/covered parking space, lots of closet and storage space, nice private balcony overlooking the pool. Loft w/closet could be 2nd BR or office. Beautiful gated community built in 2002 offers all the amenities you could want (pool, tennis, fitness center, theater room, clubhouse, on-site property manager, etc). Easy access to all amenities. Washer and dryer are included.