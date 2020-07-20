All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

1408 Arnold Ave, NE

1408 Arnold Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Arnold Avenue Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Woodland Hills

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3bd/2Ba in Woodland Hills on Quiet Cul-De-Sac w/ Amazing Backyard!! - OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, April 7th, 1:00-3:00

Located in the highly sought after Woodland Hills neighborhood and less than two miles from I-85 and 400, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home not only offers a great opportunity for someone needing to commute in and around the Atlanta Metro Area, but its unique location also provides easy access to countless options for shopping, dining, and entertainment in Buckhead, Emory, and Midtown.

However, this home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac street with a large sunroom facing a private and beautifully landscaped backyard, creating the perfect environment for someone looking for some peace and quiet. Not to mention, The Morningside Nature Preserve is located within walking distance!

Additionally, this home features- hardwoods throughout and carpet in the master; a kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, and stainless-steel appliances; a beautiful sunroom with a fireplace; a separate dining area; a cozy living room with a fireplace and built-in shelves; a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet; a master bath with Jack and Jill sinks, and a makeup vanity table; and, gorgeous marble countertops with updated vanities in both baths.

Schools:
Briar Vista Elementary (Montessori and traditional track classes offered)
Druid Hills Middle
Druid Hills High

For more information, please contact:
Luke Shirah
The Highland Residential Group, LLC
770.853.1143
Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com

(RLNE4743194)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

