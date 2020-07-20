1408 Arnold Ave, NE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3bd/2Ba in Woodland Hills on Quiet Cul-De-Sac w/ Amazing Backyard!! - OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, April 7th, 1:00-3:00



Located in the highly sought after Woodland Hills neighborhood and less than two miles from I-85 and 400, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home not only offers a great opportunity for someone needing to commute in and around the Atlanta Metro Area, but its unique location also provides easy access to countless options for shopping, dining, and entertainment in Buckhead, Emory, and Midtown.



However, this home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac street with a large sunroom facing a private and beautifully landscaped backyard, creating the perfect environment for someone looking for some peace and quiet. Not to mention, The Morningside Nature Preserve is located within walking distance!



Additionally, this home features- hardwoods throughout and carpet in the master; a kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, and stainless-steel appliances; a beautiful sunroom with a fireplace; a separate dining area; a cozy living room with a fireplace and built-in shelves; a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet; a master bath with Jack and Jill sinks, and a makeup vanity table; and, gorgeous marble countertops with updated vanities in both baths.



Schools:

Briar Vista Elementary (Montessori and traditional track classes offered)

Druid Hills Middle

Druid Hills High



For more information, please contact:

Luke Shirah

The Highland Residential Group, LLC

770.853.1143

Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com



(RLNE4743194)