1383 Sheffield Glen Way

Amenities

Spacious Townhome - Close to Emory & CDC - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home. It has a large kitchen with breakfast area and all fixed appliances remain (fridge, washer & dryer remain as courtesy items). The dining room opens to a private rear deck. The living room has a fireplace and built-ins. There is also a finished basement/rec. room. Other features include hardwood floors and a 2-car garage. Owner may consider a pet. To schedule a showing, call Nicole at 404.634.6352. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the app. fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



(RLNE4958755)