North Druid Hills, GA
1383 Sheffield Glen Way
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:34 PM

1383 Sheffield Glen Way

1383 Sheffield Glen Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1383 Sheffield Glen Way Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Townhome - Close to Emory & CDC - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home. It has a large kitchen with breakfast area and all fixed appliances remain (fridge, washer & dryer remain as courtesy items). The dining room opens to a private rear deck. The living room has a fireplace and built-ins. There is also a finished basement/rec. room. Other features include hardwood floors and a 2-car garage. Owner may consider a pet. To schedule a showing, call Nicole at 404.634.6352. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the app. fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE4958755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1383 Sheffield Glen Way have any available units?
1383 Sheffield Glen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1383 Sheffield Glen Way have?
Some of 1383 Sheffield Glen Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1383 Sheffield Glen Way currently offering any rent specials?
1383 Sheffield Glen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1383 Sheffield Glen Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1383 Sheffield Glen Way is pet friendly.
Does 1383 Sheffield Glen Way offer parking?
Yes, 1383 Sheffield Glen Way offers parking.
Does 1383 Sheffield Glen Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1383 Sheffield Glen Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1383 Sheffield Glen Way have a pool?
No, 1383 Sheffield Glen Way does not have a pool.
Does 1383 Sheffield Glen Way have accessible units?
No, 1383 Sheffield Glen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1383 Sheffield Glen Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1383 Sheffield Glen Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1383 Sheffield Glen Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1383 Sheffield Glen Way does not have units with air conditioning.
