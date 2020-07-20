1370 Declair Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful furnished brick house in great location! Close to Emory, CDC, I-85, GA400, Midtown, Brookhaven. Updated eat-in kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Living room with built-ins and fireplace. Separate Dining Room with wall of windows. Master on main with large walk-in closet & double vanity. Secondary bedroom with en-suite bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bath on upper. Basement with bedroom/office and full bath. Large back deck is perfect for entertaining! 2 car garage and Beautiful landscaping make this a Must See!