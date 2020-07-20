All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

1370 Declair Drive

1370 Declair Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1370 Declair Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful furnished brick house in great location! Close to Emory, CDC, I-85, GA400, Midtown, Brookhaven. Updated eat-in kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Living room with built-ins and fireplace. Separate Dining Room with wall of windows. Master on main with large walk-in closet & double vanity. Secondary bedroom with en-suite bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bath on upper. Basement with bedroom/office and full bath. Large back deck is perfect for entertaining! 2 car garage and Beautiful landscaping make this a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 Declair Drive have any available units?
1370 Declair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1370 Declair Drive have?
Some of 1370 Declair Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 Declair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1370 Declair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 Declair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1370 Declair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1370 Declair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1370 Declair Drive offers parking.
Does 1370 Declair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 Declair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 Declair Drive have a pool?
No, 1370 Declair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1370 Declair Drive have accessible units?
No, 1370 Declair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 Declair Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1370 Declair Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1370 Declair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1370 Declair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
