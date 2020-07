Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For rent spacious 2 bedroom garden apartment in private house in Toco Hills.

2 Roomy large bedrooms

Large living/dining room.

Kitchen with all the amenities as fridge/freezer, electric stove, dishwasher.

Utility room with storage space

Washer and dryer included

New AC heatpump and new waterheater.

No pets allowed.

Off street parking.

678-653-2010



Contact us to schedule a showing.