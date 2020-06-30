1339 N Crossing Dr NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace alarm system range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system

1339 N. Crossing Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

(Building H) - **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**



Get $350.00 off the first full month's rent with a move-in by 6/1/2020.



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Great 2BR/2.5BA town home - perfect roommate plan. Dining/Living Room combo with fireplace in the living area, 1/2 bath, kitchen with refrigerator, stove, range hood & dishwasher on main level. Upper level features laundry with washer & dryer included, two spacious bedrooms each with their own full bath. Unit has an alarm system that can be activated at the tenant's expense. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH & AMENITIES. Fantastic location near Emory, CDC, major highways & shopping.



Directions: Take I-85N to North Druid Hills Road and make right and then cross over Briarcliff Road. The Druid Forest S/D will be on the right. Unit is located in Building H.



Elementary: Briarlake

Middle: Druid Hills

High: Druid Hills



Built 1984 Approx. 1,584 s/f