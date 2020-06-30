All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:40 AM

1339 N Crossing Dr NE

1339 North Crossing Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1339 North Crossing Circle, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
alarm system
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
1339 N. Crossing Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(Building H) - **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**

Get $350.00 off the first full month's rent with a move-in by 6/1/2020.

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Great 2BR/2.5BA town home - perfect roommate plan. Dining/Living Room combo with fireplace in the living area, 1/2 bath, kitchen with refrigerator, stove, range hood & dishwasher on main level. Upper level features laundry with washer & dryer included, two spacious bedrooms each with their own full bath. Unit has an alarm system that can be activated at the tenant's expense. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH & AMENITIES. Fantastic location near Emory, CDC, major highways & shopping.

Directions: Take I-85N to North Druid Hills Road and make right and then cross over Briarcliff Road. The Druid Forest S/D will be on the right. Unit is located in Building H.

Elementary: Briarlake
Middle: Druid Hills
High: Druid Hills

Built 1984 Approx. 1,584 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 N Crossing Dr NE have any available units?
1339 N Crossing Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1339 N Crossing Dr NE have?
Some of 1339 N Crossing Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 N Crossing Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
1339 N Crossing Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 N Crossing Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 1339 N Crossing Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1339 N Crossing Dr NE offer parking?
No, 1339 N Crossing Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 1339 N Crossing Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1339 N Crossing Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 N Crossing Dr NE have a pool?
No, 1339 N Crossing Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 1339 N Crossing Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 1339 N Crossing Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 N Crossing Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 N Crossing Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 N Crossing Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 N Crossing Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.

