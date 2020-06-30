1339 N Crossing Dr NE

Amenities
1339 N. Crossing Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(Building H) - **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**
Get $350.00 off the first full month's rent with a move-in by 6/1/2020.
HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.
Availability: Ready Now!!
Great 2BR/2.5BA town home - perfect roommate plan. Dining/Living Room combo with fireplace in the living area, 1/2 bath, kitchen with refrigerator, stove, range hood & dishwasher on main level. Upper level features laundry with washer & dryer included, two spacious bedrooms each with their own full bath. Unit has an alarm system that can be activated at the tenant's expense. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH & AMENITIES. Fantastic location near Emory, CDC, major highways & shopping.
Directions: Take I-85N to North Druid Hills Road and make right and then cross over Briarcliff Road. The Druid Forest S/D will be on the right. Unit is located in Building H.
Elementary: Briarlake
Middle: Druid Hills
High: Druid Hills
Built 1984 Approx. 1,584 s/f