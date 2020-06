Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Welcome Home to this 4-years new residence on a cul-de-sac lot, providing privacy and convenient access to all of Atlanta's Intown neighborhoods! Oversized master suite with ample closet space and spa like bath. Covered patio perfect for entertaining guests. Large U/F basement provides ample storage. 2-car garage and driveway parking both provide plenty of room for guests. Convenient to Midtown, Emory and I-85, this location provides it all!