1278 Linden Court NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access

Elegant and gorgeous, Like NEW 4BD/3.5BA Custom Built Town Home in Lavista Park. Open Floor Plan w/Custom Chef's Kitchen, double-ovens and SS Appliances. Expansive deck off of family room for grilling and entertaining. Huge Master Suite w/walk-in closets and custom shelving. Large supporting bedrooms and bathrooms. Washer and Dryer Included. Modern livability details include WiFi thermostat, refrigerator Kuerig, keyless-entry, tv wall mounts, custom lighting and study nook. Coveted prime central location, Close to Emory, CDC, Buckhead, & Much More! Owner is Negotiable on Move in Date!