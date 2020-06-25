1269 Wildcliff Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

Atlanta Executive Property, Gorgeous Inside and Available For Immediate Move In! - This Atlanta Executive property has an ideal location with close proximity to Lenox Mall and Phipps Plaza, tons of shopping, restaurants and only minutes from I-85 and GA 400. Open kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, light and bright with tons of natural light. Spacious bedrooms with expansive Master suite. Two large decks in the back that are quiet and private, excellent for entertaining. Pets are permitted WITH RESTRICTIONS. Don't miss this rare opportunity, schedule a showing today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770)-846-6962 or Matt@GoldinService.com.



(RLNE4187987)